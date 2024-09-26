Gold hits all-time high of Rs 77,850; silver soars Rs3K

New Delhi: Gold prices surged Rs 900 to hit a fresh record high of Rs 77,850 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday amid a rally in precious metal rates in the global markets, according to All India Sarafa Association.

The precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity had closed at Rs 76,950 per 10 grams on Tuesday.

Silver soared Rs 3,000 to Rs 93,000 per kg on fresh offtake by industrial units and coin makers. It had ended at Rs 90,000 per kg in the previous close.

Additionally, gold of 99.5 per cent purity also climbed Rs 900 to hit all-time high level of Rs 77,500 per 10 grams. The metal had finished at Rs 76,600 per 10 grams in

the previous session.

Gold prices in the international markets is likely to surpass USD 3,200 per ounce in the near future, Surendra Mehta, National Secretary at India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), said.

“Gold’s bull run continues as prices hit yet another all-time high at Rs 76,000 per 10 gm on futures.

“Prices remain supported by a weaker dollar, expectation of more rate cuts from global central banks, safe haven demand, and inflow of ETF funds,” Pranav Mer, VP - Research (Commodity & Currency) at BlinkX and JM Financial, said.

According to traders, persistent buying by jewellers and a strong trend in the international markets were among the factors that aided the rally in gold prices.

On the other hand, in the futures trade on the MCX, gold contracts for October delivery hit a fresh record high of Rs 997, or 1.33 per cent, to Rs 76,000 per 10 gram on the exchange.

However, silver contracts for December delivery declined Rs 419, or 0.45 per cent, to Rs 91,974 per kg.

Globally, Comex gold is trading 0.15 per cent higher at $2,681.10 per ounce.