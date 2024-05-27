MillenniumPost
Gold futures rise Rs 363 to Rs 71,619 per 10 gm

BY Agencies27 May 2024 8:19 AM GMT
Gold price on Monday rose Rs 363 to Rs 71,619 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded higher by Rs 363 or 0.51 per cent at Rs 71,619 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 6,575 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures went up 0.37 per cent at USD 2,365.70 per ounce in New York.

