Gold futures rise Rs 363 to Rs 71,619 per 10 gm
Gold price on Monday rose Rs 363 to Rs 71,619 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded higher by Rs 363 or 0.51 per cent at Rs 71,619 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 6,575 lots.
Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.
Globally, gold futures went up 0.37 per cent at USD 2,365.70 per ounce in New York.
