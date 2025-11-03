Gold falls to Rs 1,25,300 per 10 grams

New Delhi: Gold prices fell by Rs 300 to Rs 1,25,300 per 10 grams on Monday as a stronger dollar and easing global uncertainties weighed on investor appetite.

Gold of 99.9 per cent purity had settled at Rs 1,25,600 per 10 grams on Friday. On the other hand, silver rallied by Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,54,000 per kilogram from Friday’s closing of Rs 1,53,000 per kg.

In global markets, spot gold slipped below $4,000, to $3,996.77 per ounce, while spot silver was marginally lower at $48.64/ounce.