Gold falls Rs 600 to Rs 99,960 per 10 gms, silver tanks Rs 2K/kg

New Delhi: Gold prices slipped below the Rs 1 lakh-mark, falling Rs 600 to Rs 99,960 per 10 grams in the national capital due to selling by jewellers and stockists in line with weak global cues, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

The precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity had settled at Rs 1,00,560 per 10 grams in the previous market session.

Gold of 99.5 per cent purity dipped Rs 550 to Rs 99,250 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes). The yellow metal had closed at Rs 99,800 per 10 grams on Thursday.

Silver prices also diminished Rs 2,000 to Rs 1,05,200 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes) on Friday.

It had ended at Rs 1,07,200 per kg on Thursday.

On the global market, spot gold was trading at $3,353.67, lower by $16.72 per ounce, or 0.5

per cent.

Spot silver fell 0.77 per cent to $36.10 per ounce in the overseas markets.