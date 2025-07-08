Gold falls Rs 550 to Rs 98,570 per 10 grams

New Delhi: Gold prices fell by Rs 550 to Rs 98,570 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday following muted global trends and continued tariff threats from US President Donald Trump.

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity had settled at Rs 99,120 per 10 grams on Saturday, up by Rs 100 from the previous close.

Gold of 99.5 per cent purity declined by Rs 500 to Rs 98,100 per 10 grams.

Silver prices remained unchanged for the second straight session at Rs 1,04,800 per kilogram on Monday.

Spot gold in the international markets depreciated by $38.95 or 1.17 per cent to $3,297.69 per ounce.