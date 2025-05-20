Gold falls Rs 490 to Rs 96,540 per 10 grams

New Delhi: Gold prices fell by Rs 490 to Rs 96,540 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday due to weak demand, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

The yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity had closed at Rs 97,030 per 10 grams on Monday.

Gold of 99.5 per cent purity depreciated by Rs 450 to Rs 96,130 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes). It had settled at Rs 96,580 per 10 grams in the previous market close.

Silver prices plunged by Rs 1,000 to Rs 97,500 per kg (inclusive of all taxes) on Tuesday from the previous close of Rs 98,500 per kg.

Spot gold in the overseas market went up marginally to $3,233.68 per ounce.