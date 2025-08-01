Gold falls Rs 400 to Rs 97,620 per 10 grams

New Delhi: Gold prices dipped Rs 400 to Rs 97,620 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday due to continuous selling by stockists, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

The gold of 99.5 per cent purity dipped by Rs 300 to Rs 97,500 per 10 grams on Friday.

Silver prices also delined for the second day in row by Rs 2,500 to Rs 1,09,500 per kilogram on Friday. On the global front, spot gold went up 0.12 per cent to trade at $3,294.31 per ounce.Spot silver slipped by 0.75 per cent to $36.44 per ounce in New York.