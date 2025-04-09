Gold falls Rs 200 to Rs 91,250 per 10 gm, silver rebounds

New Delhi: Gold prices fell by Rs 200 to Rs 91,250 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday amid subdued demand in the local markets, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

The precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity had settled at Rs 91,450 per 10 grams on Monday.

Gold of 99.5 per cent purity dipped Rs 200 to Rs 90,800 per 10 grams. It had concluded at Rs 91,000 per 10 grams in the previous market close.

However, silver prices rebounded after falling for the past five sessions and rose by Rs 200 to Rs 92,700 per kg against the previous close of Rs 92,500 per kg.

Meanwhile, spot gold increased 0.82 per cent to $3,007.60 per ounce in the overseas markets.

Spot silver in the Asian trading hours traded 0.69 per cent higher at $30.29 per

ounce.