Gold falls Rs 160 to Rs 99,800 per 10 gms, silver trades flat

New Delhi: Gold price fell by Rs 160 to Rs 99,800 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday due to continuous selling by jewellers and stockists, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

The precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity had closed at Rs 99,960 per 10 grams on Friday.

Gold of 99.5 per cent purity depreciated by Rs 150 to Rs 99,100 per 10 grams. It had settled at Rs 99,250 per 10 grams in the previous market close.

However, silver traded flat at Rs 1,05,200 per kilogram on Monday.

On the global front, spot gold went lower marginally to $3,365.40 per ounce.