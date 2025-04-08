Gold falls RS 1,550 to Rs 91,450 per 10 grams

New Delhi: Gold prices tumbled by Rs 1,550 to Rs 91,450 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday amid heavy selling by jewellers and stockists as well as weak global trend, according to the All India Sarafa

Association.

On Friday, the precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity had finished at Rs 93,000 per 10 grams.

Gold of 99.5 per cent purity plunged by Rs 1,550 to Rs 91,000 per 10 grams. It had closed at Rs 92,550 per 10 grams in the previous market close.

Continuing the losing streak for the fifth consecutive day, silver prices slumped by Rs 3,000 to Rs 92,500 per kg from Friday’s closing level of Rs 95,500 per kg.

In the past five sessions, the metal had tanked by Rs 10,500 per kg.