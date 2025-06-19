Gold falls Rs 150 per 10 grams, silver by Rs 1,000

New Delhi: Gold price fell by Rs 150 to Rs 1,00,560 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid a fall in precious metal rates in international markets, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

The precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity had closed at Rs 1,00,710 per 10 grams in the previous market session.

Gold of 99.5 per cent purity slipped by Rs 150 to Rs 99,800 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) on Thursday.

In addition, silver retreated from the record level, depreciating by Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,07,200 per kilogram (inclusive of

all taxes).

Meanwhile, spot gold slipped marginally lower at $3,365.90 per ounce in the global markets. Spot silver fell 1 per cent to $36.37 per ounce.