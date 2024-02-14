Gold ETFs attract Rs 657 cr in January

New Delhi: Gold Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) attracted Rs 657 crore in January, marking a seven-fold jump compared to the previous month, according to Amfi data.

Experts believe that the appeal of the precious metal as a safe haven and hedge against inflation will continue amid ongoing geo-political tensions and higher inflation in the US.

The inflow helped inflate the assets under management (AUM) of gold funds by 1.6 per cent to Rs 27,778 crore by the end of January compared to Rs 27,336 crore at the December-end, the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) data showed.

The net flows in Gold ETFs were sharply higher at Rs 657.4 crore in January from Rs 88.3 crore in the previous month, the data showed. The launch of Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund which garnered Rs 6 crore also aided the growth.

With ongoing geo-political tensions and US inflation still higher than the desired number, the appeal of Gold as safe haven and hedge against inflation is expected to continue, Melvyn Santarita, Analyst at Morningstar Investment Research India, said.

“Gold prices in US Dollar terms scaled new highs after going past the $2,100 per ounce mark in early December 2023 but since then has come down gradually. In Rupee terms, gold has done fairly well over the last year but dwarfs in comparison to how equities have fared.

“Given this backdrop, flows in the Gold ETF category have been somewhat patchy. Some investors could be choosing to opt for a risk on approach to investing with the anticipation of a reversal in rate cycle going ahead,” he added. In 2023, Gold ETFs witnessed an inflow of Rs 2,920 crore, which was higher than the Rs 459 crore inflow seen in 2022.