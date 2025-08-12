Gold declines Rs 900 to Rs 1,02,520 per 10 grams

New Delhi: Snapping a five-day rally, gold prices retreated from record high levels and ended Rs 900 lower at Rs 1,02,520 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday as stockists turned to selling amid easing geopolitical tensions.

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity had climbed Rs 800 to hit a record peak of Rs 1,03,420 per 10 grams on Friday.

Gold of 99.5 per cent purity, which also reached the peak of Rs 1,03,000 per 10 grams in the preceding session, declined Rs 900 to Rs 1,02,100 per 10 grams on Monday. In the five sessions until Friday, the yellow metal prices have increased by Rs 5,800 per 10 grams.

According to the All India Sarafa Association, silver prices depreciated by Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,14,000 per kilogram on Monday. The white metal had ended at Rs 1,15,000 per kg on Friday.

Silver prices had added Rs 5,500 per kg in the preceding five days till Friday.

In the global market, spot gold fell by $40.61 or 1.19 per cent to trade at $3,358.17 per ounce in New York.

On the multi commodity exchange, gold futures for October contract depreciated Rs 1,280 or 1.26 per cent to trade at Rs 1,00,518 per 10 grams. Spot silver slipped 1.39 per cent to trade at $37.81 per ounce.