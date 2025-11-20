Gold declines by Rs 600 to Rs 1,26,700 per 10 grams

New Delhi: Gold prices declined by Rs 600 to Rs 1,26,700 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday due to weak global trends and a firm US dollar, according to marketmen.

The precious metal of 99.5 per cent purity decreased by Rs 600 to Rs 1,26,100 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes).

Silver prices slumped by Rs 2,000 to Rs 1,58,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes).

In the international markets, spot gold slipped by $16.48, or 0.40 per cent, to $4,061.53 per ounce.

“Spot gold is trading with a loss at $4,060 level amid mild US Dollar strength,” Praveen Singh, Head of Commodities, Mirae Asset ShareKhan, said.

Spot silver was trading 1.22 per cent lower at $50.73 per ounce in the overseas trade.