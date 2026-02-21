Gold climbs to Rs 1.59 lakh per 10 gms, silver trades flat at Rs 2.64 lakh per kg

New Delhi: Gold prices appreciated by Rs 850 to Rs 1,59,500 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday, while silver stayed flat at Rs 2.64 lakh per kilogram, tracking a firm global trend, according to marketmen.

The yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity had closed at Rs 1,58,650 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) on Thursday.

However, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs 2,64,000 per kilogram.

In the international market, spot gold gained $30.83, or 0.62 per cent, to $5,027.13 per ounce, while silver was trading 2.55 per cent higher at $80.5 per ounce.