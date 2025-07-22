Gold climbs to over Rs 1 lakh per 10 gm, silver rallies Rs 3K

New Delhi: Gold prices climbed Rs 1,000 to regain the Rs 1 lakh per 10 grams level in the national capital on Tuesday due to strong buying by stockists, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

The precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity soared four-week high of Rs 1,00,020 per 10 grams from the previous close of Rs 99,020 per 10 grams. Previously, gold traded at Rs 1 lakh per 10 grams level on June 19.

In the national capital, gold of 99.5 per cent purity appreciated by Rs 1,000 to Rs 99,550 per 10 grams on Tuesday. It had closed at Rs 98,550 per 10 grams in the previous market close.

In line with gold, silver prices too rallied by Rs 3,000 to Rs 1,14,000 per kilogram on Tuesday. The white metal had ended at Rs 1,11,000 per kg on Monday.

Meanwhile, spot gold slipped 0.28 per cent to trade at $3,387.42 per ounce in the global markets.

In the international markets, spot silver also declined by 0.11 per cent to $38.89 per ounce.