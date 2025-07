New Delhi: Gold prices climbed Rs 550 to Rs 99,120 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday due to fresh buying by stockists, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

Gold of 99.5 per cent purity increased by Rs 500 to Rs 98,600 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes).

Additionally, silver prices remain unchanged for the third straight session at Rs 1,04,800 per kilogram on Tuesday.