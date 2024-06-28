Gold climbs Rs 370, silver jumps Rs 600 amid strong global cues

New Delhi: Gold prices climbed Rs 370 to Rs 72,550 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid a rise in precious metal rates internationally, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal prices had settled at Rs 72,180 per 10 grams on Thursday.

Silver prices also jumped Rs 600 to Rs 91,200 per kg. It had closed at Rs 90,600 per kg in the previous session.

“In Delhi markets, spot gold prices (24 carats) are trading at Rs 72,550 per 10 grams, up by Rs 370 from the previous close,” Saumil Gandhi, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas markets, spot gold at Comex was trading at $2,322 per ounce, up $17 from the previous close.

Gold climbed for the first time in three days, boosted by recent US jobless data which suggested the US labour market was weakening from its tight levels during the post-pandemic recovery, supporting the voice of early interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, Gandhi said.

In addition, silver was quoted higher at $29.20 per ounce. It had ended at $28.94 per ounce in the previous

session.