‘Gold and silver likely to remain range-bound on West Asia crisis’

New Delhi: Gold and silver are expected to remain range-bound with a positive bias next week as investors track geopolitical developments in West Asia and key global macro data, analysts said.

On the domestic front, investors will also be looking for the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy mid-week, they added.

Investors will also monitor a series of global economic indicators for fresh direction.

In the holiday-shortened past week, gold futures for the June contract increased Rs 2,425, or 1.65 per cent, while silver for the May delivery appreciated Rs 4,541, or 2 per cent on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

Brokerage firm Choice Broking said gold and silver prices staged a recovery after three consecutive weeks of decline, supported by a combination of macroeconomic and geopolitical factors, including a weakening Indian rupee at record lows, and a decline in Bitcoin as investors shifted flows toward

bullion.

In the international market, gold futures for the June contract gained $155.4, or 3.43 per cent, to settle at $4,679.7 per ounce on the Comex.

Silver for May delivery increased $3.13 or 4.5 per cent, to close at $72.92 per ounce on Thursday.

Choice Broking said uncertainties persist as Iran rejected a US peace proposal and asserted control over the Strait of Hormuz, while strong physical demand supported sentiment. Silver imports into China during the first two months of 2026 hit an eight-year high at 206.76 metric tonnes, tightening global supply.

Analysts said the overall trend in precious metals is expected to remain sideways-to-bullish next week, with investors also tracking the US unemployment rate & jobless claims for further cues on policy easing & bullion prices.