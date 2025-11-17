Godrej Properties to launch housing units Rs 22,000 cr for sale in H2 FY26

New Delhi: Godrej Properties will launch around Rs 22,000 crore worth of housing units for sale in H2 FY26 to capitalise on strong consumer demand, a top company official said.

Godrej Properties Executive Chairperson Pirojsha Godrej said the company had given guidance that it would launch properties worth Rs 40,000 crore and sell units of about Rs 32,500 crore during FY26.

“We have launched Rs 18,600 crore worth of properties during H1 FY26. Our sales bookings stood at nearly Rs 15,600 crore. Basically, we did 47 per cent of the launch guidance and 48 per cent of the booking value target. And typically, both are skewed to the second half. So, I would say, we are well on track for meeting or exceeding both of those numbers,” he said. Pirojsha said the launch of its housing project at Worli, Mumbai, is underway and hopes to launch a new project in Bandra by March-end.

“I think the overall market is holding up well. The demand environment continues to be quite attractive,” he said.

Godrej Properties pre-sales grew 13 per cent to Rs 15,587 crore in H1FY26 from Rs 13,835 crore in the year-ago period.

The company sold properties, primarily housing, worth Rs 29,444 crore in 2024-25. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad are its major markets for group housing projects. The company is offering residential plots in many tier II cities. On the outlook, Pirojsha said the equity capital of Rs 6,000 crore raised through a QIP (Qualified Institutional Placement) last year, coupled with the operating cash flow, would help the company to keep investing for attaining higher growth.