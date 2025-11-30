Goa pavilion at IITF, 2025 bestowed with Special Appreciation Award

Panaji: The Goa Pavilion at the IITF, 2025 was bestowed with the Special Appreciation Award for excellence in display at the 44th India International Trade Fair, 2025, which concluded at the iconic Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. This Special Appreciation Award under States and Union Territories Pavilion category was presented by the Managing Director, India Trade Promotion Organisation, Dr Neeraj Kharwal, IAS.

Information Officer, DIP, Kiran Munankar; Photographer DIP, Chandu Korgaonkar received the award for the Department. Sadashiv Narayan Pandit, administration officer, Goa investment promotion and facilitation board. Saiel Kamat, Assistant Manager, Goa waste Management, Vighnesh Prabhu, GSINC

This recognition is a testament to the creative vision, cultural richness and unique heritage of Goa, which were beautifully showcased at this esteemed event. The Goa Pavilion which was inaugurated by Dipak Bandekar, Director of Information and Publicity stood out for its innovative design, immersive experience, and the way it brought to life the spirit of Goa’s history, art, and traditions.

This year’s IITF, an initiative of India Trade Promotion Organisation (A Government of India Enterprise) was based on the theme “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat”. The Goa Government used this platform to spread awareness about their programmes and policies among the public.

The Department of Information and Publicity was the Nodal Department for the participation of Goa in this annual Mega Trade Fair wherein apart from different States and Union Territories of the country; countries from across the globe had participated showcasing their progress and development.

Goa Pavillion was set up on a space admeasuring 200 Sq. mts. earmarked by ITPO in Hall No. 3 (New Hall) designed in line with this year theme with emphasis on projecting rich Goan Cuisine with courteous hospitality of Goan people and Goa’s developmental achievements through Audio Visuals, Small Hoardings and Photographic display.

Vinayak Decorators, a reputed Agency from Goa has conceptualized, designed, erected, and managed the Goa Pavilion and allied activities on the theme chosen by India Trade Promotion Organisation.

A lively celebration of Goa’s rich cultural legacy was showcased at the Goa Pavilion. The pavilion provided visitors with an immersive experience, showcased Goa’s cultural heritage and local handicrafts.