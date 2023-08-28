‘Goa likely to clock double-digit economic growth with new airport’

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said the coastal state is expected to clock a double-digit economic growth after the commissioning of a new international airport.

The Manohar International Airport at Mopa in North Goa was inaugurated in December last year and it started commercial operations in early January.

Addressing a Western Zonal Council meeting in Gujarat’s capital Gandhinagar in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Sawant said Goa’s economy did not suffer any major setback during the COVID-19 pandemic due to smart initiatives taken by the state government. The CM said a double digit economic growth rate is expected in Goa due to the commissioning of the Manohar International Airport which will enhance global connectivity through new routes to meet increasing travel demand.

He said the tiny state has secured the 4th position by garnering 72 points in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) India Index Report 3.0 released by NITI Aayog.