‘Global trends, trading activity of foreign investors to drive markets this week’

New Delhi: Global trends, trading activity of foreign investors and movement of oil benchmark Brent crude would dictate terms in the domestic markets this week, analysts said.

Equity markets, which fell nearly 3 per cent last week, may face volatile trends amid the monthly derivatives expiry on Thursday.

“This week marks the September month Futures and Options (F&O) expiry, which is expected to bring about volatility in the market,” said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

Concerns like rising crude oil prices, firm US dollar index and treasury yields coupled with continuous FII selling have been denting the sentiment in the markets, Amol Athawale, Vice President - Technical Research, Kotak Securities Ltd, said.

“Global and domestic macroeconomic data, trend in global stock markets, crude oil prices, movement of rupee against the dollar, investment by FIIs (Foreign Institutional Investors) and DIIs (Domestic Institutional Investors) will be in focus.

“Market will take further cues from some key events such as the US GDP data, UK GDP and Eurozone inflation,” Arvinder Singh Nanda, Senior Vice President, Master Capital Services Ltd, said.