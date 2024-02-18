Global trends to guide stock markets this week: Analysts

New Delhi: Indian stock markets are expected to be driven mostly by global factors this week amid a lack of local triggers and earnings season largely coming to an end, say analysts.

Crude oil prices, rupee movement and US Federal Reserve meeting minutes to be released this week will also influence the market sentiment.

“With the earnings season behind us, global cues would largely dictate the trend in the coming week,” Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

Markets traded volatile in the continuation to the prevailing consolidation phase but managed to edge higher. The beginning was subdued, however, gradual recovery in the following sessions not only pared losses but also helped the index to close around the week’s high, Mishra said.

Due to robust macroeconomic data, domestic markets concluded the previous week on a positive note, with the frontline indices gaining more than a per cent. Sensex settled at 72,426.64 and Nifty at 22,040.70.

The markets also got support from the macroeconomic data, including retail inflation which eased to a three-month low of 5.1 per cent in January mainly on account of lower food prices.