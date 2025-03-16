‘Global trends, tariff-related developments to drive mkts this week’

New Delhi: The US Fed interest rate decision, global trends, tariff-related developments and trading activity of foreign investors will drive the equity market movement this week, analysts said.

Among macroeconomic data announcement, WPI inflation for February is scheduled to be announced on Monday.

“Persistent uncertainties surrounding global trade and the fear of a US recession may continue to influence the domestic market’s momentum,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said.

However, the moderation in valuations following recent corrections, along with supportive factors such as falling crude oil prices, an easing dollar index, and expectations of a rebound in domestic earnings in the coming quarters, may limit the volatility and is expected to contribute to stability amid prevailing trade uncertainties, he said.

“This week’s release of China’s retail sales growth data and industrial production data will provide a clearer understanding of the Chinese economic growth outlook,” Nair said.

Investors will also be closely monitoring US retail sales and production numbers, he added.

Among other global events, the BoE (Bank of England) interest rate decision will also be tracked.