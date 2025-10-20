‘Global trends, FPIs move & Q2 earnings to drive mkts this week’

New Delhi: Equity market investors would track global trends, foreign fund movement and quarterly earnings in a holiday-shortened week ahead, analysts said.

Stock exchanges BSE and NSE will conduct a special Muhurat trading session on Tuesday, October 21.

The symbolic trading session will be held between 1:45 pm and 2:45 pm. The market will remain closed for regular trading on Tuesday, but a special trading window will be open for one hour.

Equity markets would remain closed on Wednesday for Diwali Balipratipada.

“The truncated trading week will be event-heavy, with several key triggers lined up for investors. Market participants will first react to the quarterly earnings from heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank, which are likely to set the tone for the broader market,” Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

On October 21, the one-hour Diwali special Muhurat trading session, marking the beginning of Samvat 2082, will be closely watched for sentiment cues and festive cheer, Mishra said.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,451.37 points or 1.75 per cent, and the Nifty surged 424.5 points or 1.67 per cent.