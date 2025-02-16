‘Global trends, foreign investors’ trading activity to drive market trends this week’

New Delhi: Stock markets are expected to be driven by global trends and FPI trading activity this week, analysts said.

Unabated foreign fund outflows, lower-than-expected quarterly earnings and global trade war fears hit market sentiments last week, where the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty extended their downward trend to the eighth day in a row on Friday.

Moreover, the rupee-dollar trend and movement of Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, will also be tracked by investors.

In the last eight trading days, the BSE benchmark tanked 2,644.6 points or 3.36 per cent, and the NSE Nifty slumped 810 points or 3.41 per cent.