Global Reach & University Living launch overseas student accommodation platform

Kolkata: Global Reach, a Premier overseas education consultant company since 1991 having 35 locations in the Indian SubContinent and University Living Accommodation, a trusted student housing platform announced their partnership to offer students planning to study overseas, a unique accommodation experience worldwide.

The surge in Overseas Students applications to Overseas Educational Institutions has led to a mismatch in demand – supply leading to increased costs, cramped accommodation and poor facilities for the students studying abroad, creating stressful situations and impacting their learning abilities.

Global Reach has collaborated with University Living Accommodation whose expertise in this area enables them to find quick technology-based solutions matching the student need with the available accommodation using AI and dynamic algorithm to provide updated information. Most Universities have limited in-campus options and therefore finding alternative affordable and yet safe, study conducive environments are crucial for the student to find a home away from home.

The Global Reach - University Living Accommodation portal offers Global Reach Students a hassle-free online booking for accommodation services, transparent pricing, and 24/7 assistance – all backed up by the Human connect: A Certified Global Reach Counsellor.

Ravi Lochan Singh, Managing Director at Global Reach said “Global Reach has been at the forefront to providing best in class services across all student needs when it comes to Overseas Education. We understand students best and do not force fit solutions. Rather, we use adaptive technology and combine it with award winning Counsellor Experience across F2F and online engagement platform providing inexpensive and yet efficient services. In the era of high cost accommodation, our partnership with University Living will help students to choose based on variety of parameters unique to each one of them.” “We are delighted to collaborate with Global Reach Education Consultant to offer students an exceptional living experience. Our partnership is an excellent opportunity to leverage our collective strengths and enhance the student accommodation industry’s standard,” said Saurabh Arora, CEO of University Living

Accommodation.