Global Reach announces partnership with Australian edtech company E2

Kolkata: Global Reach, an international education agent, announced a strategic partnership with the Australian #edtech company E2 to provide their students with preparation courses for English proficiency tests.

With 31 years of experience, Global Reach takes pride in representing over 500 world- ranked educational institutions across the globe including all Australian universities. Since the 2020 pandemic, the company has successfully delivered face-to-face and entirely virtual services to their students to help them choose, access and embark on their international education experiences.

Ravi Lochan Singh, Managing Director of Global Reach and international student mobility expert expressed his excitement about the alliance with E2.

“We are delighted to partner with E2 because of the customer experience and original content they will supply to all the students that deposit their trust in our organisation”.

“Global Reach will use E2’s B2B Test Preparation Platform to transform their student high stake test preparation experience resulting in new levels of efficiency, engagement and success through digital

learning.

The Platform analytics will empower student placement officers and Regional Managers to have a 360° view of students’ progress and test preparation readiness to satisfy their visa/migration requirements.

This will result in a win-win proposition for the students and the student placement officers said Inder Lamba, Head of Customer Success at E2.