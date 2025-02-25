Global Investors Summit: NTPC inks MoUs with MP Govt, set to invest over `2 lakh crore in state

New Delhi: India’s largest integrated energy company, NTPC Ltd along with its subsidiary NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) has signed multiple MoUs with the Govt of Madhya Pradesh during the Global Investors Summit, being held at Bhopal on February 24-25, 2025. It includes renewable projects based on Solar, Wind, Pump Hydro and other carbon neutral energy sources in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

The first MoU was signed between NGEL and Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company Limited (MPPGCL) for setting up Renewable Energy projects up to 20 GW or more in the state, at an approximate investment of Rs 1,20,000 crore. This has paved the way for formation of a Joint Venture Company (JVC), which will help in mitigating the Renewable Generation Obligation (RGO) of Madhya Pradesh Generating Company as well as Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) of Madhya Pradesh DISCOMs.

The second MOU was signed between NTPC Ltd. & Govt. of MP for other sustainable non-fossil fuel power plants at an estimated investment of Rs 80,000 crore. Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company Limited (MPPMCL), has signed this MOU on behalf of the state government. An agreement was also signed between Govt. of MP & NTPC, pertaining to an intent to invest approximately Rs 4,000 crore in setting up 800 MW of Pumped Hydro Storage Project in the state.

The MoUs were signed in the presence of the Dr Mohan Yadav, Chief Minister of MP and Gurdeep Singh, CMD, NTPC Ltd along with other senior officials of Govt of MP & NTPC Ltd and will play a significant role in promoting sustainable energy solutions.