Global Investors Meet: TN begins roadshows from Delhi

New Delhi: An investment promotion delegation led by Dr. T R B Rajaa, Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion & Commerce, Govt. of Tamil Nadu held a roadshow recently in New Delhi to attract investment as well as to create awareness among the stakeholders for the forthcoming Tamil Nadu - Global Investors Meet scheduled in Chennai from Janury 7 – 8, 2023.

Dr. Rajaa chaired the roadshow along with other senior officials from the state including Mr. Arun Roy, Secretary, Industry Department, Govt. of Tamil Nadu along with V Vishnu, MD & CEO of Guidance, the state’s investment promotion agency with an objective to promote Tamil Nadu as a leading investment destination in the country by offering potential investors a host of incentives meant to garner investments and bring new business to the state.

Kicking off the domestic roadshows, Rajaa said “Tamil Nadu possesses the best industrial landscape in the country, with the most skilled and diverse workforce, an inclusive government, a robust and mature policy framework and a strong sustainability portfolio. Tamil Nadu is the first port of call for any investor interested in India, and we are here to ensure everyone in Delhi hears that.”

“The Global Investors Meet is a fantastic opportunity to present the state’s strengths to potential investors and showcase Tamil Nadu as the powerhouse of industry and knowledge that it is. Our Chief Minister has set a target to make Tamil Nadu a $1 trillion economy by 2030, hence the state has been adopting a multi-pronged approach of wooing capital-intensive investment projects as well as employment-intensive projects, which will have a direct impact on the growth of the state’s economy,” Rajaa

added.

The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M K Stalin had recently undertaken roadshows in Japan, Singapore and UAE to attract investment to the State.

The Delhi event saw the presence of eminent industry stakeholders including Kazuhiko Tamura, MD, Mitsubishi Electric, Shankar Vanavarayar, Chairman, CII Tamil Nadu State Council & Executive Director, ABT Industries Ltd. among others. They shared their insights on the positive investment show being prevalent in Chennai and its future prospects.

Other key dignitaries including diplomats as well as prominent industry leaders also participated at the Delhi Roadshow and had meaningful discussions and collaborations between the Government and the private sector to promote the speedy growth and development of Tamil Nadu’s industrial sector.

The Global Investors Meet 2024 is being organised by the Tamil Nadu Govt. with the objective of providing a common platform for global and domestic players to interact and explore investment opportunities in various sectors.