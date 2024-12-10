Global firms keen to set up bases in India: Goyal

Jaipur: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said global firms are keen to set up bases in India as the country provides skilled workforce and huge market.

He also said that Rajasthan holds huge business opportunities and companies should tap into that. The minister was speaking at the Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit here.

“Companies want to set up manufacturing, R&D and services centre in India as it provides huge market, skilled workforce and young population,” he said.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is also decisive and it helps take tough decisions, he said, adding that AI is going to change only the nature of jobs.

“Human intelligence will always be one step ahead of artificial intelligence,” he said, adding, “We have to decide the right usage of AI. The more we use it correctly, more it will become more useful for us.”