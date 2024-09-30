‘Global cues, FIIs’ trading activity of to drive markets this week’

New Delhi: Global trends, trading activity of foreign investors and domestic macroeconomic data announcements would dictate terms in the equity market in a holiday-shortened week ahead, analysts said.

“Looking ahead, it will be interesting to monitor Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) and their flow into India. September saw the highest FII inflows into Indian equities this year. Movements in commodity prices, the US dollar index, and key macroeconomic data from the US will also be pivotal in shaping the market’s direction. “Additionally, geopolitical developments will continue to be a key factor on the global stage,” said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

On the domestic front, upcoming monthly auto sales data and quarterly updates from companies could drive stock-specific movements in the near term, Meena said.

Among macroeconomic numbers, PMI (Purchasing Managers’ Index) data for the manufacturing and services sectors would influence trading in the markets.

“We expect the positive momentum to continue in the market driven by frontline stocks,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.