‘Global cues & FII activity to drive markets this week’

New Delhi: Stock markets would be driven by global trends and foreign investors’ trading activity in the holiday-shortened week, analysts said adding that key equity indices may face volatile trends amid the monthly derivatives expiry on Thursday.

This week markets will have just three trading sessions. Equity markets will remain closed on Monday for Holi and on Friday for Good Friday.

“This week will be shorter due to market closure on both Monday for Holi and Friday for Good Friday. As a result, trading volumes may be lower with limited market cues. However, volatility remains a possibility as we approach the March F&O expiry and the financial year-end,” Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd, said.

“This week being a truncated week and the derivatives’ monthly expiry, we might see some volatility while Nifty is likely to consolidate at higher levels. Also, the US GDP data and other key economic data would keep investors busy,” Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said. Movement in global oil benchmark Brent crude and rupee-dollar trend would also be watched by investors.