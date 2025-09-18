‘Global AI ethics standards in works’

new delhi: With artificial intelligence increasingly permeating daily life, global standard-setting bodies are deliberating on frameworks for its ethical use, Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare said on Wednesday.

“Indian experts are in the international standards-setting committees. Once the global standards are framed, they will be adopted by the countries, including India,” Khare said on the sidelines of a PHDCCI conference on harnessing AI to combat fraud and counterfeits in the retail and e-commerce sector. She said that 39 global AI standards already exist, while 45 more are in the process of being developed.

At the ongoing International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) meeting, discussions are focused on preparing standards for responsible, inclusive and ethical use of AI, she said, addressing the event. “We have 39 standards internationally. What is ethical use? This was debated internationally... Who do we call safe, fair? Who do we call unsafe, unethical use of AI?,” he said.

The secretary emphasised that many Indian experts are leading these international organisations and shaping global AI standards. “With that, governments will be forced to come out with legal frameworks so that we can save our consumers from getting manipulated,

cheated.” agencies