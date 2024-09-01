GL Bajaj Institute celebrates Sri Krishna Janmastami Mahotsav

New Delhi: GL Bajaj Institute of Management and Research celebrated Sri Krishna Janmastami Mahotsav at the Campus auditorium.

The event started off with welcoming the deities Sri Radha Mukunda by the Pankaj Agarwal Vice Chairman, Kartikay Agarwal CEO, Dr Sapna Ramesh Director, Dr Arvind kumar Bhatt Professor and Coordinator Unnat Bharat Abhiyan.

The students and Faculty participated in the Abhishek and Aarti of the Divine Couple.

Iskcon Greater Noida Head and Motivational Speaker Atul Krishna Prabhu’s Motivation speech inspired the Students to adopt the pedagogy of Lord Krishna in Personal and Professional Life.

Soul stirring Kirtan and a dance drama was performed by Iskcon devotees from Greater Noida and Vrindavan.