GJEPC gets govt’s approval to rename IIJS as ‘IIJS Bharat’

Mumbai: The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) has received official confirmation from the government to rename the biggest-ever India International Jewellery Show (IIJS) as IIJS Bharat, as announced by Kirit Bhansali, Chairman, GJEPC, during the inauguration of IIJS Premiere 2025.

In a significant announcement, Bhansali revealed that the Council has received official confirmation from the Government to rename the show as ‘IIJS Bharat’, marking a new chapter in the event’s evolution and reaffirming its national stature and global ambitions.

Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister of Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Govt of Maharashtra and Abdul Salaam Vice Chairman, Malabar Group, inaugurated the world’s second largest gem & jewellery B2B show - IIJS Premiere 2025 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, NESCO, Goregaon, Mumbai.

In its 41st edition, IIJS Premiere 2025 hosts the world’s largest ever India Gem & Jewellery Machinery Expo (IGJME) and technology fair. Davide Zerbini, MD, Morelato & Sector, Hong Kong addressed the gathering.

From next year onwards, GJEPC’s machinery & tech show might be held a few days before or after IIJS. This year, as a pilot, Innov8 Talks will be held concurrently in the machinery hall, specifically in the brand-new Hall Number 6 at NESCO.

A special attraction this year is The Select Club - Exclusive High-End Couture Jewellery Section. The Select Club explores elegant designs and innovative craftsmanship by 101 Exhibitors. The Club is being hosted at the Jasmine Hall, 3rd floor, JIO World Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai.