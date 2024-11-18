Giriraj Singh meets Panipat textile industry manufacturers, exporters

PANIPAT: Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh visited Panipat, a key hub for textiles and handlooms, on Monday to engage with over 150 manufacturers and exporters in the region.

The meeting, organised by the Handloom Export Promotion Council (HEPC) in collaboration with the Panipat Exporters Association, aimed to address challenges facing the industry and discuss strategies for innovation and export growth.

During the interaction, the Minister called for innovation in product development, suggesting blends such as jute with bamboo and recycled cotton with synthetic fibres for carpets and floor coverings.

He urged the industry to adopt green energy solutions to meet 100 per cent of factory energy needs, aligning with global sustainability goals. The Minister also visited leading factories in Panipat, including Mahajan Overseas, Excellent Fabtex, and Shree Jee International, to understand their operations and emphasise collaboration with Kolkata’s jute industry to use jute as a raw material.

Highlighting Panipat’s status as a Town of Export Excellence, Giriraj Singh noted the region’s Rs 12,000 crore annual export turnover, with products reaching markets in the USA, Europe, Japan, and Australia.

The textile industry in Panipat employs nearly 8–10 lakh workers and plays a crucial role in India’s export economy.

The Minister outlined the government’s vision of achieving a 350 billion $textile market with 150 billion $in exports by 2030.