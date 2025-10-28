GIFT Nifty sets all-time high Open Interest of $21.23 bn on October 24

Gandhinagar: GIFT Nifty achieved an all-time high Open Interest of 410,100 contracts valued at $21.23 billion (₹1.86 lakh crore) on October 24, 2025.

The new record surpasses its previous high of $20.84 billion set on September 24, 2024, marking another milestone in GIFT Nifty’s rapid growth.

According to NSE International Exchange (NSE IX), the steady rise in open interest underscores “broader participation and growing trust of global investors in GIFT Nifty,” which has emerged as a key benchmark for India’s equity market story.

Trading activity on NSE IX has expanded sharply since GIFT Nifty began full operations on July 3, 2023.

As of October 24, 2025, the contract has seen cumulative trading of over 52.22 million contracts, amounting to a total turnover of $2.37 trillion.

“We are glad to witness the success of GIFT Nifty and express our sincere gratitude to all participants for their overwhelming support,” NSE IX said in a statement.

The record reflects GIFT City’s growing importance as a global financial hub and highlights India’s increasing integration with international capital markets.