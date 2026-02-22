GIFT Nifty hits record $23.48 billion turnover on February 20, 2026

Gandhinagar: GIFT Nifty, which stands as a new benchmark to the growth story of Indian equity market, recorded a new milestone in terms of trading activities.

GIFT Nifty reached an all-time high single day trading activity of 457,989 contracts with turnover of $23.48 billion (INR 2,13,587 crore) on February 20, 2026, surpassing the previous record of $22.88 billion on January 23, 2024.

Trading turnover on NSEIX has been growing exponentially since commencement of a full-scale operation of GIFT Nifty on July 3, 2023. Since the first day of full-scale operations, GIFT Nifty has witnessed a total cumulative volume of over 60.05 million contracts with total cumulative turnover of $2.76 trillion..

Officials welcomed the achievement and thanked market participants for their continued support, saying the strong response has helped establish GIFT Nifty as a successful and widely accepted derivatives contract.