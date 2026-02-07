GIC Re posts strong profit growth in 9 months of current fiscal

MUMBAI: GIC Re on Saturday announced its financial performance for the nine months ended December 31, 2025, following a board meeting held in Mumbai.

Gross premium income rose to Rs 32,976.26 crore from Rs 30,786.87 crore a year earlier, while the incurred claims ratio improved to 86.93 per cent from 90.42 per cent.

Underwriting losses declined 37.58 per cent to Rs 1,847.32 crore.

Investment income increased to Rs 10,029.88 crore, supporting overall profitability.

Profit before tax (PBT) grew 34.06 per cent to Rs 7,833.23 crore and profit after tax (PAT) rose 35.84 per cent to Rs 6,137.94 crore, despite quarterly provisioning for catastrophic reserves.

Total assets increased 7.65 per cent to Rs 2.03 lakh crore, while the solvency ratio improved to 3.87.

The combined ratio declined to 106.88 per cent, reflecting better operational efficiency