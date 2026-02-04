Geriatric care is no longer optional—it’s a national imperative for India’s ageing population, say experts

New Delhi: With India’s population ageing rapidly, experts at the Illness to Wellness Conference on “The Role of Geriatric Care in Promoting Healthy and Graceful Ageing” highlighted growing challenges faced by senior citizens and called for more inclusive, community-led models of elder care.

Speakers noted that the challenges are multi-dimensional, ranging from rising age-related conditions such as dementia and Alzheimer’s to gaps in geriatric healthcare infrastructure, a sharp urban–rural divide, limited social security, rising medical costs and a widening digital divide. Inadequate age-friendly physical infrastructure and emergency response systems were also flagged as major concerns.

Addressing the conference, Rajesh Bhushan, former Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, said geriatric care must be treated as a core public health priority. He stressed that most elderly health needs can be managed through trained caregivers, home-based services and community support, rather than hospitalisation, with the real challenge lying in scale and last-mile delivery.

Setting the context, Anil Rajput, Chairperson, Advisory Council, Illness to Wellness Foundation, said, “As India undergoes a significant demographic transition, ensuring that longer lives are lived with dignity, independence and good health is becoming increasingly important. The Union Budget’s emphasis on strengthening healthcare systems, expanding geriatric and mental healthcare, and building caregiver capacity is a timely recognition of these emerging needs.”

Medical experts underlined the need to integrate preventive care, mental and neurological health, assistive technologies, nutrition and lifestyle interventions into elder care strategies. The conference concluded with a call for coordinated policy action, workforce training and community participation to ensure healthy and graceful ageing for India’s growing elderly population.