Generali Central Insurance launches its branch in Siliguri, West Bengal

Siliguri: Generali Central Insurance, a joint venture between global insurance major Generali and Central Bank of India announced the launch of its branch in Siliguri, West Bengal.

This is the second branch opening in the eastern region after Bhubaneshwar.

This milestone marks a significant step forward underscoring the brand’s commitment to providing comprehensive solutions to its customers.

The launch event was graced by Anup Rau, the Managing Director and CEO of Generali Central Insurance.

Speaking on the occasion, Anup Rau, MD and CEO of Generali Central Insurance, said: “This branch launch is a testament to our growth potential and the increasing business opportunities in this region. By bringing comprehensive insurance solutions under one roof, we are strengthening our ability to serve customers more effectively and build deeper partnerships with our Bancassurance partners, advisors, motor dealer partners and other intermediaries. Through our bancassurance collaborations, we are also able to significantly extend our reach, leveraging nearly 2,900 partner bank branches across the region to make our solutions more accessible to customers.”

The new branch in Siliguri is expected to help in expanding Generali Central Insurance’s footprint in North Bengal or semi urban and rural markets of the East.