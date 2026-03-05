Generali Central Insurance launches ‘Happy Women’s Pay’ campaign

Mumbai: Generali Central Insurance, a joint venture between Generali and Central Bank of India, on Thursday launched its campaign ‘Happy Women’s Pay’, aimed at highlighting equal pay as the core theme of International Women’s Day.

The initiative underscores the insurer’s internal commitment to pay equity, presenting workplace gender equality as a policy and practice rather than an aspiration.

The campaign emphasises that meaningful change must begin within organisations before influencing society at large.

Ruchika Malhan Varma, Chief Marketing, Customer and Impact Officer at Generali Central Insurance, said the campaign shifts the focus of Women’s Day from symbolic gestures to accountability.

She added that featuring the company’s own employees reflects its belief that fairness and opportunity should be practised every day.

The campaign film, created by TBWA-Lintas, features 18 women employees of the insurer and uses storytelling and slam poetry to highlight the need for systemic change. The narrative contrasts common Women’s Day celebrations such as flowers and greetings with the deeper issue of pay parity.

The initiative seeks to reinforce the message that equal pay is not a privilege but a fundamental workplace right. According to the company, the campaign reflects its broader vision of building fair, future-focused and accountable institutions while encouraging businesses to move beyond symbolic messaging and lead by example.