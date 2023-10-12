‘Gems & jewellery sector played important role in India’s economic growth’

The gems and jewellery sector has played an important role in India’s economic growth and employment generation, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.

Addressing an event organised by the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), he said there is a need to increase exports of gems and jewellery.

“The gems and jewellery sector pays Goods and Services Tax (GST) to the government and also creates job opportunities,” the Road Transport and Highways Minister said. “The sector has played an important role in economic growth.”

Indian jewellery makers are facing problems in international markets, Gadkari said, adding that by improving the design of their jewellery, manufacturers and traders can dominate the world’s diamond jewellery trade.

GJC, the apex trade body of jewellery manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers and exporters on Wednesday announced the launch of Jewellery Shopping Festival, which will be held in 300 cites across the country from October 15-22.