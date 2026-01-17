Gems and jewellery exports in Dec fall to $1,883.85 mn

Mumbai: India’s gems and jewellery exports declined 4.98 per cent year-on-year to $1,883.85 million in December 2025 amid geopolitical uncertainties affecting key markets, the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) said. Exports stood at $1,982.62 million in December 2024.

During April–December 2025, exports were nearly flat at $20,751.28 million, down 0.41 per cent from $20,837.45 million a year earlier.

Exports to the UAE rose 28.08 per cent to $6.89 billion, Hong Kong shipments increased 28.19 per cent to $4.25 billion, and exports to Australia jumped 39.83 per cent to $277.76 million.

In contrast, exports to the US fell 44.42 per cent to $3.86 billion during April–December against $6.95 billion in same period last year, the GJEPC data showed. In December 2025, exports to the US declined by 50.44 per cent year-on-year.

Cut and Polished diamond exports rose 2.7 per cent to $794.93 million, while Lab Grown Diamonds slipped to $82.87 million. Gold jewellery exports declined to $732.28 million, while silver jewellery surged to $179.46 million.