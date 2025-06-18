Gems and jewellery exports down 15.81% to $2,263 mn in May: GJEPC

Mumbai: The overall gems and jewellery exports declined 15.81 per cent to $2,263.42 million (Rs 19,260.81 crore) in May compared to the same period of the previous year following tariff announcement by the US, GJEPC said on Tuesday.

The industry exports stood at $2,688.38 million (Rs 22,414.02 crore) during the same period of 2024, according to Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council data.

Exports of cut and polished diamonds declined 35.49 per cent in May to $949.70 million (Rs 8,089.81 crore) compared to $1,472.08 million (Rs 12,272.03 crores) for the same period of previous year. Meanwhile, exports of polished lab-grown diamonds in May declined 32.76 per cent to $80.90 million (Rs 689.71 crore) from $120.32 million (Rs 1,003.06 crore) for the previous year.

However, gold jewellery exports went up 17.24 per cent to $997.50 million (Rs 8,482.61 crore) as compared to $850.81 million (Rs 7,094.52 crore) for the same period of previous year. Gross exports of silver jewellery during April-May declined 17.59 per cent to $150.08 million (Rs 1,281.92 crore) against $182.11 million (Rs 1,518.69 crore) in the same period of previous year. Overall exports of coloured gemstones during April-May showed a decline of 1.13 per cent to $62.51 million (Rs 533.08 crore) against $63.22 million (Rs 527.36 crore) in the same period last year.