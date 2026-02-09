‘GeM to upgrading its portal to make it future-ready’

New Delhi: Public procurement platform GeM is upgrading its portal to handle higher data load and roll out a future-ready platform this year, its CEO Mihir Kumar said.

With the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) platform completing nine years, GeM is replatforming itself which will be a “data lake” for frictionless buyer-seller interface, Kumar said.

“We are discussing how we can bring about ease of selling and buying on the GeM portal. How we can scale it up so that we can take data load of 5 times or 10 times of the present volume. We will be rolling out a future-ready platform in the current year,” Kumar said.

The GeM portal was launched on August 9, 2016, for online purchases of goods and services by all the central government ministries and departments. Since its launch, over Rs 17.33 lakh crore worth of government procurement has happened through it.

So far in the current fiscal, more than Rs 4 lakh crore goods and services were procured from GeM, with over 50 lakh buying and selling orders by various ministries and

departments.