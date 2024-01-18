Gem, jewellery exports fall 8.14% to Rs 18,281.49 cr in Dec: GJEPC

Mumbai: The overall gems and jewellery exports fell 8.14 per cent year-on-year in December to Rs 18,281.49 crore ($2,195.23 million), according to data released by the Gem Jewellery Export Promotion Council.

The total exports stood at Rs 19,901.55 crore ($2,413.46 million) in the corresponding month of 2022, GJEPC said in a statement.

“Sluggish demand across key export markets, geo-political scenario, and India and the USA, among 60 countries, going for elections this year, impacted the exports,” Gem Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) chairman Vipul

Shah said.

Meanwhile, the overall exports of cut and diamonds dipped by 31.42 per cent to Rs 7,182.53 crores ($862.48 million) in December compared to Rs 10,472.93 crore ($1,270.36 million) for the same period of the previous year.

However, the gold jewellery exports in December grew by 47.32 per cent to Rs 7,508.05 crore ($901.52 million) compared to Rs 5,096.25 crore ($618.27 million) for the same period of the

previous year.