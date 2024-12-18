‘Gem, jewellery exports dropped 12.9% to $1,986 million in Nov’
new delhi: Gems and jewellery exports saw a decline of 12.94 per cent to $1,986.21 million (Rs 16,763.13 crore) in November on prolonged geopolitical tension, Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) said on Wednesday.
Gems and jewellery exports in November 2023 stood at $2,281.4 million, the GJEPC data added.
Cut and polished diamonds export in November declined 39.81 per cent to $666.01 million compared to $1,106.53 million for the same period last year.
Provisional exports of polished lab grown diamonds during November declined 42.37 per cent to $62.88 million over $109.10 million for the
previous year.
However, the plain gold jewellery exports grew 72.12 per cent to $652.81 in November as compared to $379.27 million in the same period of the previous year.
“Prolonged geopolitical tension continues to remain a matter of concern for the Indian gems and jewellery industry, which has led to a slowdown in exports after seeing an uptick in the previous month,” GJEPC former chairman
Colin Shah said.